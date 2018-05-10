Further talks planned in bid to end national bus strike
Unions have made a counter-demand of a 9% wage increase for the first year and 8% in 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – Further talks are planned for Thursday to end the protracted bus drivers' strike. On the table are compromise offers and demands.
Employers have put forward an offer of an 8.75% hike for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.
For more than three weeks, drivers have been without pay and tens of thousands of commuters are still having to look to other forms of public transport.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union’s Zanele Sabela says they are optimistic going into a fresh round of negotiations.
“We’ll be discussing those two offers; the counter offer and the offer put on the table by the bargaining council and the CCMA at the weekend.”
