Further talks planned in bid to end national bus strike

Unions have made a counter-demand of a 9% wage increase for the first year and 8% in 2019.

Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Further talks are planned for Thursday to end the protracted bus drivers' strike. On the table are compromise offers and demands.

Unions have made a counter-demand of a 9% wage increase for the first year and 8% in 2019.

Employers have put forward an offer of an 8.75% hike for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.

For more than three weeks, drivers have been without pay and tens of thousands of commuters are still having to look to other forms of public transport.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union’s Zanele Sabela says they are optimistic going into a fresh round of negotiations.

“We’ll be discussing those two offers; the counter offer and the offer put on the table by the bargaining council and the CCMA at the weekend.”

