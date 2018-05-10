Fresh protests erupt in Mahikeng against Supra Mahumapelo
Several shops in the Mahikeng town have been closed, with owners saying they fear their businesses will be looted or destroyed.
JOHANNESBURG - Fresh reports of sporadic protests have surfaced in Mahikeng, North West, just a day after the African National Congress (ANC) instructed Premier Supra Mahumapelo to withdraw his resignation and take leave.
Mahumapelo has appointed Finance Minister Wendy Nelson as an interim premier while an inter-ministerial task team, led by Minister in The Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, probes governance issues and allegations of corruption.
WATCH: Violence escalates in Mahikeng
The police can be seen driving around the town keeping an eye on the situation.
Several shops in Mahikeng have been closed, with owners saying they fear their businesses will be looted or destroyed. Most of those shops shut are owned by foreign nationals.
Speaking to EWN, the internationals say they are fearing a repeat of what happened in previous weeks wherein violent protests hit the area, leaving over 1,000 shops destructed. Some 800 foreign nationals were left homeless in the process.
Some residents gathered in Mahikeng earlier on Thursday, again, calling for the premier to step down. They have also called for the provision of service delivery.
WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
De Lille rejects DA’s offer to keep mayoral position open
-
EFF withdraws motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apart
-
Cosatu, SACP & Sanco reject Wendy Nelson appointment as acting NW Premier
-
Kodwa: Patricia de Lille welcome to join ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.