Fresh protests erupt in Mahikeng against Supra Mahumapelo

Several shops in the Mahikeng town have been closed, with owners saying they fear their businesses will be looted or destroyed.

FILE: Police monitoring protesters in Mahikeng who are calling for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
FILE: Police monitoring protesters in Mahikeng who are calling for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on 20 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh reports of sporadic protests have surfaced in Mahikeng, North West, just a day after the African National Congress (ANC) instructed Premier Supra Mahumapelo to withdraw his resignation and take leave.

Mahumapelo has appointed Finance Minister Wendy Nelson as an interim premier while an inter-ministerial task team, led by Minister in The Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, probes governance issues and allegations of corruption.

WATCH: Violence escalates in Mahikeng

The police can be seen driving around the town keeping an eye on the situation.

Several shops in Mahikeng have been closed, with owners saying they fear their businesses will be looted or destroyed. Most of those shops shut are owned by foreign nationals.

Speaking to EWN, the internationals say they are fearing a repeat of what happened in previous weeks wherein violent protests hit the area, leaving over 1,000 shops destructed. Some 800 foreign nationals were left homeless in the process.

Some residents gathered in Mahikeng earlier on Thursday, again, calling for the premier to step down. They have also called for the provision of service delivery.

WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

