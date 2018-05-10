Former WC top cop Lamoer handed jail term for corruption

Lamoer's been handed an eight-year prison term, of which two years have been suspended for a period of five years.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has been sentenced to an effective six years behind bars for corruption.

The Western Cape High court on Thursday handed down an eight-year sentence, with two years suspended for five years.

Former SAPS brigadiers Darius Van Der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessesman Saleem Dawjee have also been handed jail terms.

Judge Roshenie Allie says that corruption in the police force cannot be tolerated and believes a jail term is appropriate.

This despite the State supporting the defence's argument for a non-custodial sentence following a plea agreement in February.

The former police officers admitted to receiving gratifications from Saleem Dawjee worth thousands of rands.

Like Lamoer, Dawjee has also been handed an effective six-year prison sentence.

Darius Van Der Ross faces 2 years in jail and Colin Govender has received an effective four-year sentence.

Lamoer's daughters held each other and cried in the public gallery as sentencing was handed down.