Eskom suspends 3 power station managers over coal supply shortage
Six of the 15 power stations are running low on coal but the utility says the recovery plan is working well to ensure the lights stay on.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has suspended three power station managers in relation to the current coal supply shortage.
The managers at Kendal, Matla and Hendrina power stations have been placed on suspension, while chief procurement officer Jay Pillay has been served with a precautionary notice.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “At this stage we’re unable to go into deeper details about the reason for their suspension. Suffice to say that it’s linked to the coal shortages in those particular stations.”
Last month, Eskom said that it would be issuing new coal contracts soon to ensure there’s adequate supply for its power stations ahead of winter.
The utility says it has put a number of measures in place to deal with coal shortages at seven of its power stations.
The recovery plan is to secure additional coal from other suppliers and divert excess coal to stations that are running low.
Phasiwe says that they are nowhere near the level it was back in 2008 when load shedding was experienced.
“In 2008, we were sitting at 12 days of coal supply, and right now we’re around 20 days, hovering around there. Some stations unfortunately do have lower levels than 15 days and so on. But generally, the situation is much better than what we were in 2008.”
