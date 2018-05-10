Dlamini: Increase minimum sentence for violence against women, children

Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.

Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo because he could not accept that the relationship had been called off.

Dlamini says they want to see more being done about perpetrators.

“The legislature must investigate the issue of the minimum sentence of cases of violence against women and children.”

