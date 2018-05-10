Popular Topics
Go

Dlamini: Increase minimum sentence for violence against women, children

Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.

FILE: Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has called for an increase to the prescribed minimum sentence for violence against women and children.

Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo because he could not accept that the relationship had been called off.

Dlamini says they want to see more being done about perpetrators.

“The legislature must investigate the issue of the minimum sentence of cases of violence against women and children.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

