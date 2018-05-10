Dlamini: Increase minimum sentence for violence against women, children
Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister for Women in The Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has called for an increase to the prescribed minimum sentence for violence against women and children.
Dlamini was speaking outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Thabani Mzolo appeared in the dock.
The 23-year-old is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo because he could not accept that the relationship had been called off.
Dlamini says they want to see more being done about perpetrators.
“The legislature must investigate the issue of the minimum sentence of cases of violence against women and children.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.