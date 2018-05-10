Dates set for provincial hearings on land expropriation

Oral submissions will be heard at Parliament over eight days between 7 and 17 August, after which the committee plans to draft its report.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial hearings on whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation will take place from 27 June until 6 August.

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee - tasked with carrying out the review of Section 25 of the Constitution - has also extended the deadline for written submissions to 15 June after requests for more time were received from several groups.

The committee adopted its programme on Thursday.

Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith said: “We’ll do four non-consecutive days in the following provinces, which are KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Western and Northern Cape, and the others we’ll do three days.”

Smith says given the decision to extend the deadline for written submissions to 15 June, he expects many more.

“It’s not inconceivable that we would get in excess of 400,00 or 500,000. At this point, we don’t have an exact figure, but we can tell you that it’s in in excess of 100,000.”

The plan is to have a meeting on 25 May, that brings together academics, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders and other groupings. But that date has yet to be confirmed.

Oral submissions will be heard at Parliament over eight days between 7 and 17 August, after which the committee plans to draft its report.

Smith says the decision to start the provincial roadshow at the end of June means the committee will ask for its deadline to submit its report to the National Assembly to be moved from the end of August to 12 September.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)