DA 'wont back down' from De Lille fight

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it won’t back down from challenging Patricia de Lille’s legal action against her removal as Cape Town mayor.

De Lille will head to court on Friday to argue a two-part case to stop the party from replacing her.

After an almost year-long battle with the party over allegations of maladministration, De Lille was axed earlier this week for comments she made on Radio 702 that she planned to leave the party when the fight was over.

Not one to back down from a fight, De Lille is vowing to continue challenging the maladministration allegations against her, that set the wheels in motion for her removal.

The DA has 90 days to find her replacement but says it has not yet begun the process to consider possible candidates.

While it has acknowledged that the De Lille battle has caused massive reputational damage to the party in the run-up to next year’s elections, it says it won’t back down in rooting out corruption.

De Lille’s undoing, however, was saying in an interview that she planned to resign.

Despite merging her Independent Democrats (ID) party with the DA in 2010, the ID is still registered with the IEC as an independent party, leaving the door open for De Lille to revive the party and woo back its supporters who’ve lost faith in the DA.

