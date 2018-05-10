DA slams building of low-cost houses in Germiston
A loss of R27 million has been incurred by the local government following the vandalising of the houses.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni believes that the building of the low-cost temporary houses in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, is a case of fiscal dumping.
DA councillors lost a battle in court to stop the building of the houses citing the presence of old mineshafts.
DA ward councillor Ashley Hood said: “When the municipality at the end of its financial year needs to look at certain departments and accomplished targets, as far as spending goes, we suspect this could be an issue of fiscal dumping, where a project was pushed through for the municipality to have met its target and this is now the results.”
Meanwhile, City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Radebe says human settlements is not a place for fiscal dumping.
“When it comes to issues of human settlement, we can’t speak about fiscal dumping. The residents concerned are currently residing in a privately owned land, and when the owner said 'I want my land back' - the city had to find alternative accommodation. We were ordered by the court to remove the people.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
