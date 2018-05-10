DA: De Lille’s offer was made to expedite her legal challenge
In the offer, the party gives the assurance the position of mayor and councillor would remain open pending the case.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it made Patricia de Lille an offer in order to expedite her legal challenge of a party decision to rescind her membership.
In the offer, the party gives the assurance the position of mayor and councillor would remain open pending the case, and that if De Lille’s challenge was successful she would return to the seat.
De Lille has been consulting with her lawyers about the offer, but she has indicated she won’t accept it.
The offer is contained in court papers from the DA’s lawyers. In it [offer], the city agrees to keep the position of mayor vacant for up to three months.
The DA says it's not offering to keep #DeLille as Mayor, but that her seat will be kept open until part B (see image) of the case (which is being heard tomorrow) is finalised. MM pic.twitter.com/iMGwKic6ie— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018
The party says it’s not offering to keep De Lille as mayor but is putting forward the option to keep her seat open until a legal review of the DA's constitution is finalised.
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says they were hoping to bypass De Lille’s application to interdict the speaker from declaring a vacancy.
“We were hoping to pass the interdict part by agreeing to keep the position open for 90 days. It was an offer to expedite the process to get to part three of the application.”
De Lille has tweeted that Advocate Dali Mpofu, who’s also the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national chairperson, will be part of her legal team on Friday.
WATCH: The DA vs De Lille: A battle royale told in 90 seconds
‘DA WILL CONTINUE TO PUT CAPE TOWN FIRST’
As De Lille prepares to challenge the DA’s decision to rescind her membership, the party says it will continue to put Cape Town first.
Acting mayor and caucus leader Ian Neilson says the caucus reaffirmed its commitment to focussing its efforts on the interests of the people of Cape Town.
“The party that was elected by the people continues to control the matter here in the City of Cape Town. The administration and city manager are in place. I will take all the decisions that need to be taken.”
Neilson will appoint an interim mayoral committee.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa yet to get info on Mahumapelo's leave decision
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Fresh protests erupt in Mahikeng against Supra Mahumapelo
-
De Lille rejects DA’s offer to keep mayoral position open
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apart
-
EFF withdraws motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.