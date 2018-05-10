DA: De Lille’s offer was made to expedite her legal challenge

In the offer, the party gives the assurance the position of mayor and councillor would remain open pending the case.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it made Patricia de Lille an offer in order to expedite her legal challenge of a party decision to rescind her membership.

In the offer, the party gives the assurance the position of mayor and councillor would remain open pending the case, and that if De Lille’s challenge was successful she would return to the seat.

De Lille has been consulting with her lawyers about the offer, but she has indicated she won’t accept it.

The offer is contained in court papers from the DA’s lawyers. In it [offer], the city agrees to keep the position of mayor vacant for up to three months.

The DA says it's not offering to keep #DeLille as Mayor, but that her seat will be kept open until part B (see image) of the case (which is being heard tomorrow) is finalised. MM pic.twitter.com/iMGwKic6ie — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

The party says it’s not offering to keep De Lille as mayor but is putting forward the option to keep her seat open until a legal review of the DA's constitution is finalised.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says they were hoping to bypass De Lille’s application to interdict the speaker from declaring a vacancy.

“We were hoping to pass the interdict part by agreeing to keep the position open for 90 days. It was an offer to expedite the process to get to part three of the application.”

De Lille has tweeted that Advocate Dali Mpofu, who’s also the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national chairperson, will be part of her legal team on Friday.

‘DA WILL CONTINUE TO PUT CAPE TOWN FIRST’

As De Lille prepares to challenge the DA’s decision to rescind her membership, the party says it will continue to put Cape Town first.

Acting mayor and caucus leader Ian Neilson says the caucus reaffirmed its commitment to focussing its efforts on the interests of the people of Cape Town.

“The party that was elected by the people continues to control the matter here in the City of Cape Town. The administration and city manager are in place. I will take all the decisions that need to be taken.”

Neilson will appoint an interim mayoral committee.

