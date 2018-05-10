Popular Topics
CPF boosts security in Mitchells Plain

Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs says the forum is concerned about safety in the busy CBD.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) has deployed more than 40 volunteers to the town centre after it's seen a steep increase in criminal activity.

Last week, a wheelchair-bound man was shot and killed in the CBD, and about two weeks ago a taxi boss was gunned down at the taxi rank.

CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says the forum is concerned about safety in the busy CBD and have agreed to work with the City of Cape Town to fight crime.

“We’ve agreed to look at the safety within the business environment because of a sharp increase [of crime] in the centre.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

