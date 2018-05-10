Cosatu, SACP & Sanco reject Wendy Nelson appointment as acting NW Premier

The ANC announced on Wednesday that Supra Mahumapelo will not resign but instead take a leave of absence.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West have rejected a decision by the African National Congress to place Premier Supra Mahumapelo on leave and replace him with Finance MEC Wendy Nelson.

In a meeting of the alliance, the ANC stood firm, despite opposition to the decision.

The ANC announced on Wednesday that Mahumapelo will not resign but instead take a leave of absence.

The SACP says that Nelson’s appointment as acting premier is part of an effort for Mahumapelo to have his hand in the running of the provincial government despite being on leave.

Provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha has accused Nelson of facilitating controversial decisions taken by the embattled premier.

Sambatha has questioned the legality of the decision, calling it a sham.

He says the province will not see any difference under Nelson.

