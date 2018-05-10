Competition Commission to target uncompetitive behaviour by cartels
At the same time, the commission has been looking into anti-competitive conduct in other sectors like the media.
CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission will target 100 cases of uncompetitive behaviour by business cartels over the next year.
This is according to Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel who on Thursday tabled his department’s budget.
Patel says the commission will target these cartel cases, as well as consider a projected 400 mergers and take on two abuse of dominance cases.
The commission has been occupied with several high-profile cases over the years and is also deciding on a probe into data costs.
Patel says they are also monitoring other sectors of the economy.
“One area is auto components, that’s being investigated. Obviously, with some of the abuse of dominance investigations, I’d want to consult with the Competition Commission authorities about when we make public announcements.”
Patel says the Competition Amendment Bill, which will give competition authorities more teeth, will also be finalised this year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
