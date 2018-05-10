Coetzee replaces injured Marx for final Lions tour game
The notable change is at hooker where Robbie Coetzee replaces the injured Malcolm Marx who has returned home.
JOHANNESBURG - The Emirates Lions team to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday shows six changes to the side that lost to the Hurricanes in Wellington.
The notable change is at hooker where Robbie Coetzee replaces the injured Malcolm Marx who has returned home.
Johannes Jonker comes in next to Coetzee in the front row. There are two new locks, Andries Ferreira and Marvin Orie will lock the scrum while the loose trio will consist of Cyle Brink, captain Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith.
The backline will stay the same as against the Hurricanes last weekend.
The bench will be made up of three front rankers, Jacques van Rooyen, Ruan Dreyer and Jacobie Adriaanse, as well as Lourens Erasmus, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Sylvian Mahuza.
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrink, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith.
Subs: 16 Jacques van Rooyen, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.
Popular in Sport
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona to go on sale on Thursday
-
Sundowns President Motsepe confirms Barcelona match
-
Cristiano Ronaldo working on animated series
-
Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care after brain surgery
-
Hammers welcome United in pen-ultimate fixture of their EPL campaigns
-
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.