Coetzee replaces injured Marx for final Lions tour game

The notable change is at hooker where Robbie Coetzee replaces the injured Malcolm Marx who has returned home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Emirates Lions team to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday shows six changes to the side that lost to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The notable change is at hooker where Robbie Coetzee replaces the injured Malcolm Marx who has returned home.

Johannes Jonker comes in next to Coetzee in the front row. There are two new locks, Andries Ferreira and Marvin Orie will lock the scrum while the loose trio will consist of Cyle Brink, captain Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith.

The backline will stay the same as against the Hurricanes last weekend.

The bench will be made up of three front rankers, Jacques van Rooyen, Ruan Dreyer and Jacobie Adriaanse, as well as Lourens Erasmus, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Sylvian Mahuza.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrink, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith.

Subs: 16 Jacques van Rooyen, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.