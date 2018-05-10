City of Tshwane halts issuing of initiation school permits
The CRL Rights Commission resolved in 2017 to suspend all initiation schools in Gauteng in a bid to address concerns of criminality and gross malpractices at the schools.
JOHANNESBURG - With initiation season upon us, the City of Tshwane says it will not be issuing any permits for the operation of schools following a resolution by the CRL Rights Commission.
The commission resolved in 2017 to suspend all initiation schools in Gauteng in a bid to address concerns of criminality and gross malpractices at the schools.
The city’s David Muhali says it has law enforcement on high alert during this season, who won’t hesitate to make arrests.
“We are monitoring the city for illegal initiation schools. Since the start of the season, only one incident of an illegal initiation school has been reported.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
