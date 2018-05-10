City of Ekurhuleni condemns alleged assault on female EMPD officer

EMPD's Wilfred Kgasago says that any form of abuse against women and other vulnerable members of society is unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni has condemned the assault of a metro police officer, allegedly by her supervisor, and has promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

An audio clip of Saturday’s attack at the Tokoza Metro Police precinct has surfaced.

In it, the female officer can be heard pleading for help, while her supervisor allegedly physically and verbally abuses her.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief suspended the male officer on Wednesday for three months while an investigation takes place.

“We conducted our investigations and we were able to locate the alleged perpetrator as well as the victim. Because we view this sort of allegations against this officer in a very serious light.”