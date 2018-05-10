Chris Brown facing sexual battery lawsuit
The civil lawsuit alleges sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, hate violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
LONDON - Chris Brown has been accused of allowing a woman to be raped at a party, according to a new lawsuit which also accuses him of sexual battery.
The 29-year-old rapper is facing accusations in a lawsuit filed by attorney Gloria Allred - who is acting on behalf of an unnamed woman listed as "Jane Doe" - which allege the star pushed drugs and alcohol on female guests partying at his house in February last year, before "imprisoning" one woman and allowing her to be forcibly raped.
According to the documents, which were obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe met Lowell Grissom, one of Brown's friends, while at 1 Oak nightclub in Los Angeles, and was invited back to his home with a friend, where she alleges her phone was taken from her and "cocaine, 'Molly,' and marijuana" was pushed on her.
The woman then alleges that the party progressed until all the guests were in one of the bedrooms, where Brown instructed Lowell to "push a couch in front of the bedroom door" to prevent anyone from leaving.
She claims the Loyal hitmaker then began playing pornography on his television before removing his clothes and engaging in sexual activities with the women in the room.
Jane Doe stated in the documents that she and her friend did not want to partake in the activities, but were denied when they asked to leave.
The documents then allege that another woman in the party grabbed Jane Doe by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex, while at the same time being molested and eventually raped by Grissom.
According to Jane Doe, she visited a rape treatment centre as soon as she was able to get free from the party, and reported the incident to the police immediately.
Her attorney, Gloria Allred, claims there is an active police investigation, however, according to The Blast, no charges have been filed.
In a press conference, Gloria said: "[My client] filed this lawsuit because she wants justice for herself, but she also wants to warn other young women about the potential danger to themselves if they have their phone taken away and if they go to Chris Brown's house."
The civil lawsuit alleges sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, hate violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018
-
Selena Gomez has 'moved on' from Justin Bieber
-
Many cannabis dispensaries recommend pot to pregnant women
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
Coffee faces a double threat to its existence in eastern Ethiopia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.