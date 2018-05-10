Chemical spill on N1 in Pretoria causes major delays
An SUV crashed into the back of the truck transporting mixed chemicals early on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – A truck has spilled chemicals on the N1 highway in Pretoria between Atterbury and Lynwood resulting in a temporary road closure.
An SUV crashed into the back of the truck transporting mixed chemicals early on Thursday morning.
The truck driver has been taken to hospital.
Tshwane emergency services' Johan Pieterse says some lanes have now been reopened but traffic remains heavily backed up.
“We don’t take chances with chemicals so if those chemicals come into contact with other chemicals or any water or any liquid, whatever is released there, then it could be dangerous for human inhalation.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
Revolutionary Council: NW ANC doesn't know what it is doing
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
-
Further talks planned in bid to end national bus strike
-
MPs shocked as Water Dept's irregular expenditure tops R6,5bn
-
Kodwa: Patricia de Lille welcome to join ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.