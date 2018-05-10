Chemical spill on N1 in Pretoria causes major delays

An SUV crashed into the back of the truck transporting mixed chemicals early on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A truck has spilled chemicals on the N1 highway in Pretoria between Atterbury and Lynwood resulting in a temporary road closure.

The truck driver has been taken to hospital.

Tshwane emergency services' Johan Pieterse says some lanes have now been reopened but traffic remains heavily backed up.

“We don’t take chances with chemicals so if those chemicals come into contact with other chemicals or any water or any liquid, whatever is released there, then it could be dangerous for human inhalation.”