Cabinet won’t divulge task team's recommendations for NW yet
Supra Mahumapelo has been placed on leave while North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson has been appointed acting premier in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it’s considered a report by a team of ministers intervening in the North West but won’t divulge its recommendations just yet.
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the team which is working to bring stability to the province. The province saw violent protests in recent weeks, with residents calling for Supra Mahumapelo to step down as premier.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Dlamini Zuma is expected to reveal the outcomes of the team's work next week and that Cabinet is satisfied with the progress made over the last two weeks.
“This is not a once-off issue. It’s government’s intention to reposition the North West and ensure that challenges are all attended to.”
Eyewitness News asked to what extent the government’s interventions in North West were being held hostage by the political dynamics playing out between supporters of Mahumapelo and those who want him gone.
Minister Mokonyane insists there’s been significant progress in efforts to stabilise the province.
“In fact, there hasn’t been any blockage, and I think the last time the IMTT (inter-ministerial task team) spoke, it actually confirmed that there’s a lot of cooperation that they find from the province of North West.”
Dlamini Zuma is to give a full briefing in North West next week.
“We know, we see what’s happening – we have also been able to bring the situation to some calmness and reassuring South Africans we are giving attention to the situation,” Mokonyane said.
Mahumapelo has been placed on leave while North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson has been appointed acting premier in the province.
