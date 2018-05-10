'Cabinet’s condemnation of violence includes Manana incident'
Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker has accused him of pushing her down the stairs at his Johannesburg home and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says fresh assault allegations against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana were not specifically discussed when Cabinet considered the issue of gender-based violence at its meeting this week.
Manana's former domestic worker has accused him of pushing her down the stairs at his Johannesburg home and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.
Mokonyane, however, says Cabinet’s condemnation of violence against women includes Manana’s alleged assault.
“Without dealing on Mduduzi Manana as an individual, Cabinet has a view on gender-based violence. This action includes actions similar to those by Manana, therefore the condemnation applies even to him.”
Meanwhile, Mokonyane says Cabinet has welcomed the 32-year jail sentence handed down to Sandile Mantsoe who murdered Karabo Mokoena.
Cabinet has also sent its condolences to the bereaved families of 10-year-old Katlego Joja of Mamelodi west and Durban student Zolile Khumalo. Khumalo was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo.
He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody after investigators were unable to verify his address.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
