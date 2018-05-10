Attackers throw petrol bombs at Zambian trucks in South Africa: officials
Police said at least some of the attacks were carried out by people angered by truck companies hiring foreign drivers.
LUSAKA - Protesters hurled petrol bombs at three Zambian-registered trucks in South Africa, leaving one of the drivers with life-threatening injuries, the second attack on foreign vehicles there in two weeks, officials said.
Zambia urged South Africa’s government to do more to protect its nationals, saying the assaults could hurt international trade.
Police said at least some of the attacks were carried out by people angered by truck companies hiring foreign drivers.
Three trucks were destroyed by petrol bombs in two separate attacks in Limpopo Province on Wednesday evening, Zambia’s High Commission in Pretoria said in a statement.
One of the Zambian drivers was attacked as he drove to Groblersbrug, a border crossing with Botswana, it added.
Last week attackers burned around 30 foreign-owned trucks more than 800km further south on the N3 toll road in KwaZulu-Natal province, the High Commission said on Thursday.
At least three of those trucks were Zambian, it added. Police said they did not know the nationalities of the other drivers.
“There were many trucks burnt ... The protesters were complaining that truck owners are only hiring foreign nationals,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.
Zambia’s High Commissioner, Emmanuel Mwamba, said the attacks could “halt the movement of goods and services between the two countries.”
Most of Zambia’s copper exports reach the international market via South Africa’s roads and through its port at Durban.
Zambia’s got 27.5% of its imports from South Africa in March, Central Statistical Office data shows.
#sabcbewsonline Authorities removing the torched trucks on the Lephalale-Groblersbrug road in Limpopo.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UeOcVFYT5I— Jabulani Baloi (@jabulanibaloi) May 9, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.