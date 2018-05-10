Popular Topics
ANCWL urges Andile Lungisa to approach SCA over jail term

Andile Lungisa smashed a glass jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated meeting in 2016.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor has started serving a two-year prison sentence.

Andile Lungisa smashed a glass jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated meeting in 2016.

On Wednesday, he was handed three years behind bars, one of which is suspended.

He's been denied leave to appeal.

In a statement, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) says that it has noted that Lungisa has been sentenced to jail time for his actions.

The league says that while it respects the independence of the courts, and does not support violence, it differs with the logic that magistrate Morne Cannon used to arrive at his judgment.

It says the courts of law must be consistent and at all times strive to have legitimacy, so that it can continue to command moral authority.

The Women's League says it finds it suspicious for the court to have dismissed Lungisa’s leave to appeal and therefore encourages the ANC councillor to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

It adds that the sentence handed down raises the suspicion that there are elements of political vengeance against Lungisa.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

