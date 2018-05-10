ANCWL slammed for not taking stronger stance against Manana
Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker claims he pushed her down the stairs at his house in Fourways on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement Women's Organisation has lashed out at the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) for not taking a stronger stance against Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana.
Manana's former domestic worker claims he pushed her down the stairs at his house in Fourways on Sunday; that same day she opened a common assault case at the Douglasdale Police Station.
Despite attempts by Christine Wiro to drop the case, the National Prosecuting Authority is still considering whether Manana has a criminal case to answer to.
The ANCWL has thrown their weight behind Wiro while the party's youth league as well as Cosatu have called for Manana to be fired as party MP.
Parliament's Speaker Baleka Mbete has referred the matter to the ethics committee to investigate while the Democratic Alliance has vowed to open another corruption and extortion case against Manana this week.
The UDM's Thandi Nontenja said: “They come with the nonsense of 16 days for things that are happening 365 days a year and spend millions but when it happens within their own ranks, they are mum on the situation.”
WATCH: Manana begged me to drop charges, says former domestic worker
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
