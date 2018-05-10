4 wounded in CT drive-by shooting

Police say four men in a Honda Ballade with no registration fired several shots at the men who were standing at a fire.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Hillview, Lavender Hill. The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum’s Gavin Walbrugh says they’re concerned about an increase in violence.

Walbrugh says on Sunday one man was shot dead and another was wounded in Lavender Hill.

“We’ve had peace in our area for the better part of two months, and now there seems to be a worrying spike in shootings and murders. The modus operandi has changed.”

