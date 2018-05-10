3 arrested following Joburg city centre protests

It’s understood protesters are unhappy over the slow pace of refuse removal resulting in a filthy city centre.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been arrested in connection with a protest in the Johannesburg CBD.

It’s understood protesters are unhappy over the slow pace of refuse removal resulting in a filthy city centre.

The trio has been taken to the Hillbrow Police Station.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar says: “Protestors have burnt rubble at Wolmaraans and Claim Street in Hillbrow as well as some trash being thrown outside of metro station centre in Braamfontein where three people have been arrested and will be charged for trashing the city.”

#JoburgCBD Scenes from the city centre where a group of protestors has gathered. An eyewitness describes what happened this morning. pic.twitter.com/ySMlaoVgTo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018