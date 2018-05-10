3 critically wounded in KZN mosque attack
It's understood at least three men stormed the mosque on Thursday afternoon, slitting the throats of at least two people and stabbing another.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people are fighting for their lives in hospital following an attack on a mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal.
It's understood at least three men stormed the mosque on Thursday afternoon, slitting the throats of at least two people and stabbing another.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa says the group then set the building alight and fled the scene.
The motive for the attack is not yet known.
The security company's Prem Balrem said: “We have interviewed witnesses who believe it is a terrorist attack. Nothing was taken from the mosque or from the victims, that’s why we’re saying it doesn’t look like a robbery. But it cannot be confirmed yet whether is it a terrorist attack.”
[WARNING] The following video contains graphic content. It may be disturbing to sensitive viewers. View discretion advised.
WATCH: 3 men in critical condition after attack at Mosque near Verlum
