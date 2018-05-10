25 undocumented foreigners nabbed in CT raid - Gigaba

The aim of the blitz was to ensure businesses are adhering to immigration laws and not exploiting foreign nationals.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have nabbed 25 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid at businesses in the Milnerton area.

The departments of Home Affairs and Labour, together with the South African Police Service conducted raids at China Town, Sable Square, and a number of nearby restaurants on Wednesday.

The aim of the blitz was to ensure businesses are adhering to immigration laws and not exploiting foreign nationals.

Officials say the number of arrests will likely to increase.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the 25 people who have been arrested will be charged for contravening the Immigration Act before being deported.

“I want to emphasise that we will intensify this campaign. We want to make sure companies comply with laws, so that we don’t find ourselves with vigilante activism in certain areas.”

