25 undocumented foreigners nabbed in CT raid - Gigaba

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

25 undocumented foreigners nabbed in CT raid - Gigaba

The aim of the blitz was to ensure businesses are adhering to immigration laws and not exploiting foreign nationals.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have nabbed 25 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid at businesses in the Milnerton area.

The departments of Home Affairs and Labour, together with the South African Police Service conducted raids at China Town, Sable Square, and a number of nearby restaurants on Wednesday.

The aim of the blitz was to ensure businesses are adhering to immigration laws and not exploiting foreign nationals.
Officials say the number of arrests will likely to increase.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the 25 people who have been arrested will be charged for contravening the Immigration Act before being deported.

“I want to emphasise that we will intensify this campaign. We want to make sure companies comply with laws, so that we don’t find ourselves with vigilante activism in certain areas.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA