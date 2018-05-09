Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack

Zanele Ndlovu and her then fiance, Jamie Fox, were canoeing on the Zambezi River on 30 April when the predator struck.

PRETORIA – In what’s being called a remarkable love story, Zimbabwean professional tennis player Zanele Ndlovu has married British charity worker Jamie Fox days after having her arm ripped off by a crocodile.

She says she’s glad she still has her life and was able to keep her wedding date. Ndlovu and Fox were canoeing on the Zambezi River on 30 April when the predator struck.

Ndlovu describes how it bit off a chunk of her arm and a piece of the canoe which started deflating.

Her fiancée began punching the crocodile as it pulled her into the water.

Local guides came to their rescue.

She was taken to hospital at Victoria Falls and then flown to a specialised unit in Bulawayo.

Doctors were unable to save her arm but she was determined to keeping her date walking down the aisle with Fox.

