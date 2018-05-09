Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack

-
Radebe: Introducing renewables to SA the right thing to doLocal
-
Mahumapelo: I won't resign until ANC PEC tells me toPolitics
-
[WATCH] 92-year-old graduates from university, keen to keep studyingWorld
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bus strike continues as unions await response to counter-offerLocal
-
Raonic ousts Dimitrov, Del Potro cruises through in MadridSport
-
SAPS failed to sign operational doc before match at Moses Mabhida StadiumLocal
-
Blitzboks without Brown, Agaba to EuropeSport
-
SAPS in parliament to account for Moses Mabhida violenceSport
-
Jones, Giggs wish former manager Ferguson a full recoverySport
-
Carling Black Label Cup postponed due to World CupSport
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attackAfrica
-
Jay-Z ordered to testify next week in US SEC investigationLifestyle
-
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift put end to their bad bloodLifestyle
-
Bardem and Cruz walk the red carpet to open Cannes Film FestivalLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018Local
-
Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy ahead of royal weddingLifestyle
-
Golden couple Cruz & Bardem set to open Cannes Film FestivalLifestyle
-
Mel B’s book to lift lid on relationship with BelafonteLifestyle
-
Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and CaliforniaLifestyle
-
-
-
De Lille set to continue working despite DA rescinding membershipPolitics
-
NW ANC: Mahumapelo's resignation a voluntary exitPolitics
-
DA: Image sullied by dispute with Patricia de LillePolitics
-
Supra Mahumapelo resignsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA should tackle redistribution of land in urban areasOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC marshals its 471 branches to prepare for 2019 electionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Here’s why North West communities are getting angrierOpinion
-
[OPINION] Travel in the time of global unrestOpinion
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Ramaphosa: Special envoys punting SA as attractive investment destinationBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand extends slide on firmer dollar, stocks fallBusiness
-
NUM reportedly seeks 37% pay hike in gold sector over 2 yearsBusiness
-
SAA requires R5bn bailout to stay afloat - TreasuryBusiness
-
Glencore’s Congo woes throw spotlight on country’s cobalt dominanceAfrica
-
Ramaphosa supports notion of state bankBusiness
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
Zanele Ndlovu and her then fiance, Jamie Fox, were canoeing on the Zambezi River on 30 April when the predator struck.
PRETORIA – In what’s being called a remarkable love story, Zimbabwean professional tennis player Zanele Ndlovu has married British charity worker Jamie Fox days after having her arm ripped off by a crocodile.
She says she’s glad she still has her life and was able to keep her wedding date. Ndlovu and Fox were canoeing on the Zambezi River on 30 April when the predator struck.
Ndlovu describes how it bit off a chunk of her arm and a piece of the canoe which started deflating.
Her fiancée began punching the crocodile as it pulled her into the water.
Local guides came to their rescue.
She was taken to hospital at Victoria Falls and then flown to a specialised unit in Bulawayo.
Doctors were unable to save her arm but she was determined to keeping her date walking down the aisle with Fox.
WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital
