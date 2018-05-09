Woods to play in British Open at Carnoustie
Tiger Woods, a 14-time major champion, has played 7 times this year on his comeback after a successful spinal fusion operation last April.
BENGALURU - Former world number one Tiger Woods has confirmed his entry for the 147th British Open at Carnoustie, the tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old has lifted the Claret Jug three times in his career but has not contested the sport’s oldest major championship since 2015 due to injury.
The Open returns to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 when Woods finished joint 12th when he was seeking a 3rd successive victory.
Woods finished tied for 32nd at the US Masters in April, his first appearance at a major championship since 2015.
The British Open will be played from 19 to 22 July.
