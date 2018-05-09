Wiro: Manana often made me feel less than human

Christine Wiro has accused Mduduzi Manana of pushing her down stairs at the weekend, threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe and then offered to pay her a R100,000 to drop the case.

JOHANNESBURG – Mduduzi Manana's former domestic worker says she wants to expose the African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament so that the country knows how he treats women.

Christine Wiro dropped a common assault case against Manana on Monday out of fear for her safety but Eyewitness News understands the police are still investigating the matter on instruction of the director of public prosecutions.

Times Live has released a recording of that conversation.

Wiro, only worked for Manana for two weeks, describes how she worked from around 6am in the morning until when he went to bed at 10pm in the evening.

She describes how he often made her feel less than human.

Meanwhile, in a recording which Times Live claims is that of Manana negotiating with the family to drop the charges on Sunday night, he said he is willing to do anything to compensate her for what she describes as humiliation.

It’s being reported that Manana did not dispute the recording or that he offered the money but insists it was the family that tried to extort money out of him.

WATCH: Manana begged me to drop charges says former domestic worker

The clip was reportedly recorded under a tree at the Douglasdale Police Station and Times Live says Manana did not deny its veracity.

In the clip, Manana can be heard saying he’s willing to do anything to make the case go away.

“I’m saying just for any consolation, to take care of uMama for what she feels is humiliation. I can give her money.”

Wiro cried as she recalled how Manana threatened and intimidated her in the early hours of the morning - even arriving at her home in Pretoria.

She said that Manana is a powerful man who can destroy her life.

“He can do whatever he wants to do with my life, so I’m very scared.”

Wiro said Manana was twisting the truth when he said in a statement that the family tried to extort money out of him to drop the charges in return.

“He begged me at the police station. He even followed me to where I stay, begging me to withdraw the case.”

The unemployed woman said she wants to see justice and will refuse a bribe.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)