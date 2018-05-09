Wendy Nelson appointed acting North West premier

The ANC's PEC announced earlier on Wednesday that Supra Mahumapelo would not be resigning as had been widely expected.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson has been appointed acting premier in the province while Supra Mahumapelo takes a leave of absence.

The premier’s office confirmed that Mahumapelo has taken a temporary leave of absence but has not clarified whether it’s part of annual leave or when he will return to office.

Premier spokesperson Brian Setswambung says he cannot disclose the reasons given by Mahumapelo for taking leave.

“As the office of the premier, we have received confirmation that Mahumapelo is on leave and Nelson will be the acting premier of the North West province.”

The African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial executive committee (PEC) announced earlier on Wednesday that Mahumapelo would not be resigning as had been widely expected.

As a result, civic group Revolutionary Council has called on Luthuli House to disband the ANC in that province.

The Revolutionary Council says they are appealing to the ANC leadership to call an urgent special NEC meeting to disband the provincial ANC structure.

The organisation’s Lucky Kgabi says they call on the party’s top leaders to decisively act for the sake of the people of the North West.

“We do not have leadership in the province and we, therefore, call on the national leadership to disband the current NEC because it’s just a group of crowns who do not know what they’re doing.”

Mahumapelo earlier today condemned the Revolutionary Council and questioned their motives.

But Kgabi says they will continue their fight for Mahumapelo’s ousting.

WATCH: Supra Mahumapelo threatens legal action

At the same time, Mahumapelo says he is going to take “aggressive legal action” against his detractors.

Mahumapelo says he will not allow his name to be tarnished.

“Legal action is going to be taken against these individuals. I’m going to start with the so-called Revolutionary Council.”

Mahumapelo says he will remain in his position with the support of the ANC's PEC.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)