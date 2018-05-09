'Trump speech silly and superficial'
The comments came on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s official website on Wednesday, where Khamenei reiterated his distaste for the agreement.
BEIRUT - Iran’s Supreme Leader called US President Donald Trump’s comments on withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement “silly and superficial”, said he did not trust the European countries that were sticking with the agreement, and cast doubt on the future of the deal.
“I said many times from the first day: don’t trust America,” Khamenei said. And he added, “I don’t trust these three countries,” Britain, France and Germany.
I don't trust these three EU countries either. If the govt. wants to make a contract, they should ask for a guarantee, or else they will all do just as the U.S. did. If there's not definite guarantee, the #JCPOA cannot continue. pic.twitter.com/UEl86lpcwT— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018
All three are parties to the agreement and were trying after Trump’s withdrawal to salvage the deal. But Khamenei sounded dubious about their efforts.
“If you can’t get a definite guarantee, then the nuclear deal can not be continued,” he said.
Khamenei heaped scorn on Trump, saying “You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments.
“He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying I’ll do this and that. Mr. Trump, I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You’ve made a mistake.
Wherever U.S. entered, it created instability, brought misery to people; that's why U.S.'s feet must be cut off from West Asia; U.S. must exit this region. The one whose feet should be cut off is U.S., not Islamic Republic. We are from here. Persian Gulf, West Asia are our home.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 30, 2018
“This man will turn to dust and his body will become food for snakes and ants,” he added. “And the Islamic Republic will still be standing.”
U.S. pres.'s shallow & ludicrous behavior wasn't unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous US presidents. Yet, Iranian nation is persistent while former U.S. presidents passed away & IRI is still standing. This man's corpse will also be worm food while IRI stands strong.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018
Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, reluctantly gave his backing for the Iran nuclear deal and has publicly criticised the US multiple times for not following through on its promises under the agreement.
Raising the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme was an excuse to curb the Islamic Republic’s regional influence and missile programme, Khamenei said. Accepting negotiations on its missiles and regional influence would mean Iran had to make endless concessions, he said.
“We accepted the nuclear deal, but the enmity against the Islamic Republic did not end,” Khamenei said.
Iran needs to preserve its nuclear programme because the country will need 20,000 megawatts of electricity in the next few years, he said.
