Supra Mahumapelo set to appoint acting successor

JOHANNESBURG - North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to appoint an acting successor while he takes a leave of absence pending the outcome of an investigation by the inter-ministerial task team looking into governance issues in the province.

Mahumapelo on Tuesday announced his intention to resign, with the ANC welcoming the decision.

However, the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided to defy the call by the party’s top leadership.

The decision was taken after the premier addressed the PEC meeting, which he chairs.

Acting ANC secretary in North West Susan Dantjie says Mahumapelo will announce the name of the acting premier when he is ready, adding the PEC has full confidence in Mahumapelo.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) now says it wants an urgent motion of no confidence debated against him.

The EFF says it is not going to wait for the ANC to deal with Mahumapelo.

The red berets say they want a request for a motion of no confidence against him to be considered immediately.

The party’s provincial secretary Betty Diale says they will not allow the provincial legislature to do its work until the motion against Mahumapelo is debated.

“We’re proceeding as if there’s no meeting of the ANC, with our programme of the legislature and ensuring that we secure a date upon which we’ll raise our motion.”

The defiant Mahumapelo has blamed his political woes on collusion between some ANC MPL s and the EFF.

