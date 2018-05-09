CT shack fires claim 10 lives in the past few days
The onset of winter usually brings with it a spike in shack fires.
CAPE TOWN - At least 10 people have died in shack fires in Cape Town over the past few days.
In Khayelitsha, eight members of one family perished in a blaze.
Five of the victims were children. In this incident, arson is suspected. But such tragedies highlight the plight of the poor and the conditions under which they live.
Yesterday, a five-year-old boy died in a fire in Samora Machel.
The little boy was playing with paper near a paraffin heater, which sparked the blaze.
Paraffin heaters are often the only source of heat for many informal settlers. But they also the cause of many fires.
When Eyewitness News visited Khayelitsha on Tuesday, where the Social Development Minister met with grieving relatives of the eight fire victims, the sharp smell of paraffin hung in the air and residents could be seen inside their homes, huddled around heaters.
WATCH: Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu visits Khayelitsha family
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
