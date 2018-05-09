Shabangu’s poisoned chalice

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu delivers her first budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday, having inherited a portfolio plagued by missed deadlines, court challenges and censure.

CAPE TOWN - The debacle over social grants has overshadowed the work of the Department of Social Development ever since the Constitutional Court ruled four years ago, that a contract to disburse the money is invalid.

Several court deadlines have been missed by the Social Security Agency to institutionalise the payment of social grants to the country’s almost 17 million recipients.

Now it’s the job of new minister Susan Shabangu to chase yet another deadline to once and for all phase out by September the services of controversial grants disburser, Cash Paymaster Services.

The agency has spent around R2.2 billion a year on the invalid contract. It’s not an understatement to say that President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed Shabangu a poisoned chalice.

In this budget year, the department has allocated R33 million for its legal battles alone.

Shabangu’s predecessor Bathabile Dlamini, with whom she swapped portfolios in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle, continues to make headlines for her role in the saga and the courts are still not done with her.

The Constitutional Court is still to decide whether she should be held personally liable for the grants debacle, and whether she should also have to pay litigation costs.

Judge Bernard Ngoepe, who conducted the inquiry into the appointment of the controversial workstreams which reported directly to Dlamini, has found that she was an evasive witness.

He’s submitted a report to the Constitutional Court saying that Dlamini’s answers to vital questions were less than satisfactory, and that her explanation for the non-disclosure of the work streams to the Constitutional Court, was unconvincing.

Dlamini said she didn’t interpret the court’s instruction in such a manner that it was required of her to do so.

Treasury found the workstreams, which cost Sassa at least R44 million, to have been illegally appointed.

Their contracts were terminated in June last year by Sassa’s former chief executive Thokozani Magwaza, further heightening the tensions with Dlamini.

He resigned only weeks later, after months of clashing with Dlamini over the transition of the grant payment system.

In his inquiry report, Ngoepe found Magwaza to have been an “overcharged, almost unstoppable witness.”

“He appeared to be someone who had long been yearning for, and finally got, an opportunity to ventilate as much as possible, bottled up complaints about the minister and the work of the work streams.”

The department’s former director-general, Zane Dangor, also resigned over last year, also over disagreements with Dlamini.

Said Ngoepe: “Some of those reasons are important to this inquiry as much as they relate to his concerns to the minister about the reporting lines of the workstreams in accordance with governance protocol.”

And so now it’s left up to Shabangu to clean up the mess.

She’s already told Parliament that she is unhappy that there is no defined organisational structure for her department.

None of the three different structures could be validated by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

This stalled her signing off on the obligatory annual performance plan approved by Dlamini, ahead of the Parliamentary budget vote.

Shabangu has also put 450 vacancies at Sassa on hold until the structures can be verified.

Top of her agenda though, is trying to implement a new hybrid payment model with the Post Office for grant payments - giving beneficiaries a range of options to receive their money.

After just two months in office, she’s already hit a snag.

Shabungu’s put on hold a tender for the cash payment of social grants, after a bidder complained that the tender documents provided inadequate specifications to submit a competitive bid.

Treasury has ordered a review of the tender process before an award is made.

Shabangu will be looking to reduce the number of beneficiaries who receive their grants in cash, with plans already announced by Sassa to slash the number of paypoints.

Shabangu is also having to resolve the impasse over some beneficiaries having to pay R10 to withdraw their grants from Grindrod Bank during the transition period.

She’s been on a countrywide roadshow monitoring the transition to new Sassa payment cards.

In the midst of this transition phase, Sassa’s regional manager in KwaZulu-Natal Pearl Bengu, threw in the towel on managing the process.

She has been acting in the position since Magwaza’s resignation last year but has opted to return to her job.

Sassa chief communications officer Abraham Mahlangu is now in charge until a permanent head for the agency can be found.

It’s also emerged in Parliament this year, that seven out of nine regions don’t have a permanent head to run the agency.

Shabangu says the interview process to fill senior management vacancies that have been vacant for a long time, is underway.