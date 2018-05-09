Sadtu: Basic Education Dept needs more money, not budget cuts

The union is not happy about proposed budget cuts and believes government should be adding financial resources, rather than taking them away.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will be watching Parliament closely on Wednesday afternoon as the Minister of Basic Education delivers her budget vote in the House.

Sadtu thinks that the department needs more money to function but indications are that a number of provinces are in line for big budget cuts.

In a written parliamentary reply last month, Minister Angie Motshekga said that the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West were all set to have hundreds of millions slashed from their Education budgets.

The union is not happy about proposed budget cuts. It believes government should be adding financial resources, rather than taking them away.

The union says the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West will be hardest hit by the budget cuts and they are the provinces that can least afford them.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says they are also driving for a better deal for Grade R teachers, calling for a commitment to recognise them and pay them on time.

“Grade R practitioners always experience problems when it comes to them being paid, they’re paid and sometimes not paid or their salaries arrive late.”

Cembi says they’ll be advocating for all qualified Grade R teachers to be permanently employed with full benefits.

They’re also hoping the minister will fast track the finalisation of the audit into schools that still use pit toilets.