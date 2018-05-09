Sadtu: Basic Education Dept needs more money, not budget cuts
The union is not happy about proposed budget cuts and believes government should be adding financial resources, rather than taking them away.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will be watching Parliament closely on Wednesday afternoon as the Minister of Basic Education delivers her budget vote in the House.
Sadtu thinks that the department needs more money to function but indications are that a number of provinces are in line for big budget cuts.
In a written parliamentary reply last month, Minister Angie Motshekga said that the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West were all set to have hundreds of millions slashed from their Education budgets.
The union is not happy about proposed budget cuts. It believes government should be adding financial resources, rather than taking them away.
The union says the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and North West will be hardest hit by the budget cuts and they are the provinces that can least afford them.
Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says they are also driving for a better deal for Grade R teachers, calling for a commitment to recognise them and pay them on time.
“Grade R practitioners always experience problems when it comes to them being paid, they’re paid and sometimes not paid or their salaries arrive late.”
Cembi says they’ll be advocating for all qualified Grade R teachers to be permanently employed with full benefits.
They’re also hoping the minister will fast track the finalisation of the audit into schools that still use pit toilets.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.