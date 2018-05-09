Religious leaders call for calm after death of Katlego Joja

JOHANNESBURG - Religious leaders have called for calm in Mamelodi as police investigate the circumstances around the death of 10-year-old Katlego Joja.

The young girl, who had been diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a nearby river on Sunday – four days after she was reported missing.

Her family was turned away twice from the Mamelodi police station.

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] The 10 year old’s aunt addressing protestors outside the Mamelodi Police Station. She says those who killed her niece must burn in hell. TK pic.twitter.com/1puhae7vIh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

Social activist group Not In My Name held a protest outside the station earlier on Wednesday.

Angry community members gathered outside the Mamelodi police station calling for officers who turned Katlego Joja’s family away to be fired with immediate effect.

Religious leaders have called on the community to give police space to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the little girl’s death.

“But we understand that we must give the men and women in blue a chance to do their jobs.”

A representative from the Not In My Name campaign says it’s simply unacceptable that people are turned away from a police station – which is mandated with protecting the community.

“Whoever is responsible for turning away the family of Katlego, we want them gone!”

#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] The Not In My Name Campaign has gathered outside the Mamelodi Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/jfHUm9rZL6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018

Officials at the local police station have promised community members they’ll work to address their grievances.