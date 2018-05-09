Raonic ousts Dimitrov, Del Potro cruises through in Madrid
Raonic edged a tight clash against an opponent he had only beaten once before, with Bulgarian Dimitrov struggling to build up momentum ahead of the French Open later this month.
MADRID - Milos Raonic overcame third seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Tuesday and set up an all-Canadian clash with teenager Denis Shapovalov.
Shapovalov had earlier produced a relentless display of big-hitting to deny France’s Benoit Paire the perfect 29th birthday present with a 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 victory.
Briton Kyle Edmund beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 to set up a second round clash with Novak Djokovic.
The Serb showed signs of a return to form after a difficult year, eliminating Kei Nishikori on Monday, but Edmund said he was not thinking about the 12-time grand slam champion’s game.
“I don’t care, I’m just going to go out there and play my game, I can’t be worrying about him,” said Edmund.
“There’s hundreds, so many players to be worrying about (whether) they’ve turned a corner. I think the person who’s playing the best on clay at the minute is Rafa (Nadal).”
Top seed Nadal, chasing his sixth Madrid Open title, opens with a second-round match against Gael Monfils on Wednesday.
DEL POTRO SHINES
World number six Juan Martin del Potro started with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur to reach the third round. The Argentine saved two of three break points, with 19 winners and 20 unforced errors, to set up a clash with Dusan Lajovic.
“On clay he’s a very powerful player, he plays a very intelligent game,” Del Potro said of the Serbian. “It’s going to be a tough match, like all of the matches on clay for me. I will just try to play a little bit better than today.”
Croatia’s Borna Coric upset ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round. Coric fought back from 4-3 down to win five straight games en route to his second straight win over the Spaniard, who he beat at the Qatar Open earlier this year.
Coric was leading 5-2 in the second set when heavy rain interrupted play at Caja Magica, and after a 40 minute delay he returned to complete his 16th match win of the season.
Dutchman Robin Haase snapped a four-match losing streak to record the 200th match win of his career, defeating South Korean Chung Hyeon 6-2, 6-0 in the other first round match.
