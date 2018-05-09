Ramaphosa: Special envoys punting SA as attractive investment destination
The president has assured Members of Parliament that his four envoys won't be dictated to by investors and are not working outside the parameters of the state.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that his four special envoys on investment are on a mission to inform the international investors that South Africa is on the path to economic revival.
This is part of an ambitious investment drive in preparation for an investment conference he announced during his maiden State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa wants to attract $100 billion in new investment to South Africa over the next five years.
He told Parliament that they are explaining to investors why South Africa is an attractive investment destination with as yet, unrealised potential.
“Their message is that South Africa is buoyed by the new optimism with improving business confidence, consumer confidence as well as an improving investor sentiment.”
He says that the envoys will point out that the economy is being well managed and that government is consolidating its debt.
Whilst he has high hopes for their success, he's acknowledged he might have been too ambitious when he announced an investor conference will be held within three months.
