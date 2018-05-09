Radebe: Introducing renewables to SA the right thing to do

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has reaffirmed government’s commitment to put more renewable energy from independent power producers into the national grid.

He says that a competitive environment must also be introduced to drive the programme to its fullest extent.

Radebe told MPs on Tuesday that consumers must start benefiting from cheaper energy forms.

One of Minister Jeff Radebe’s first orders of business when he took office, was to sign long-awaited agreements with 27 independent power producers.

He's rejected claims from unions that this will result in job cuts.

"The IPP has nothing to do with job losses in the coal sector and they were not established as a competition to coal. The reason for that, is that it’s the right thing to do to introduce renewables in South Africa."

Radebe says he also has no plans to move the department’s IPP office to the Central Energy Fund as announced by former minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, during the department’s budget speech last year.

In fact, Radebe says it’s one of the best of its kind in the world, and its role should be enhanced.