R2.2bn set aside for SKA project in SA

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement ahead of her department’s budget vote on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The country’s global Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will receive a huge portion of the Science and Technology Department budget with an amount of R2.2 billion set aside for the next three years.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement ahead of her department’s budget vote on Wednesday.

Kubayi-Ngubane says the department’s budget this financial year is R7.8 billion.

“As a country I think this is an investment that’s worth it for us to invest in. Can we compare it as being more important as others? I don’t think so. I always say that we've got to be able to see our work in the portfolio as equal.”

The SKA is a large multi-radio telescope project being built in South Africa and Australia.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)