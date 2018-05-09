PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 8 May are as follows:

Powerball results: 3, 4, 6, 26, 44 PB: 5

PowerballPlus results: 4, 13, 24, 38, 39 PB: 11

Were you lucky? Let us know by commenting below!



