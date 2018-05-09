Police monitor Steve Biko Hospital following protest by former staff

It’s understood protesters blocked the entrance to the facility and its surrounding roads with burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria following protest action by former hospital employees on Wednesday.

Police say the crowd was dispersed when officers arrived at the scene.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says, “So far, no injuries or arrests have been reported. We’ll continue monitoring the situation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)