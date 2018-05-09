Parliament to pay Zelda Holtzman 8 months’ salary after settlement
CAPE TOWN – Parliament will be paying its former head of protection services eight months’ salary after withdrawing all charges against her and reversing its decision to dismiss her.
In terms of a settlement struck on Tuesday, Zelda Holtzman has agreed to withdraw the dispute she lodged with the CCMA following her sacking last year.
Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Motapho says the agreement ends any relationship it has with Holtzman.
“The dispute has been dragging on for years now and it is in the interest of progress that the institution felt it should settle.”
Holtzman always maintained that she’ been victimised for blowing the whistle on alleged wrongdoing at Parliament.
