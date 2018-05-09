On course for a new taste experience in Sandton

Right opposite the Gautrain Station and within walking distance to Mandela Square and Sandton City, the location of The Course at Slow in the City is ideal for any day or night out.

SANDTON – The ambient buzz of commuters and the city, marble tops, wooden floors and tapas style food. If this is the kind of vibe you are looking for, then The Course is for you.

Launched on 8 May 2018, The Course at Slow in the City is a classically elegant restaurant based in Sandton.

The opening of the restaurant had a twist to it in that the location was kept a secret.

Patrons met at Sandton City rooftop where they were welcomed with breathtaking sunset skyscraper views, champagne and delicious hors-d'oeuvres.

The menu was recited through headphones, tantalising our minds and wetting our appetites.

Diners don’t only have the choice of tapas-style plates but can indulge in a full sit-down menu spanning a selection of prime beef cuts, seafood and bistro-style dishes.

The concept of the eatery focuses on the idea that ‘taste changes everything’, to mirror the diverse environment in which it finds itself.

For me the winning meal was chicken on a bed of a red cabbage and thinly sliced green apple coleslaw and a tiny but big-flavoured toffee pear. Each course was accompanied by a whiskey cocktail.