On course for a new taste experience in Sandton

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

On course for a new taste experience in Sandton

Right opposite the Gautrain Station and within walking distance to Mandela Square and Sandton City, the location of The Course at Slow in the City is ideal for any day or night out.

The Course at Slow in the City. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The Course at Slow in the City. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
14 minutes ago

SANDTON – The ambient buzz of commuters and the city, marble tops, wooden floors and tapas style food. If this is the kind of vibe you are looking for, then The Course is for you.

Launched on 8 May 2018, The Course at Slow in the City is a classically elegant restaurant based in Sandton.

Right opposite the Gautrain Station and within walking distance to Mandela Square and Sandton City, the location is ideal for any day or night out.

The opening of the restaurant had a twist to it in that the location was kept a secret.

Patrons met at Sandton City rooftop where they were welcomed with breathtaking sunset skyscraper views, champagne and delicious hors-d'oeuvres.

The menu was recited through headphones, tantalising our minds and wetting our appetites.

Diners don’t only have the choice of tapas-style plates but can indulge in a full sit-down menu spanning a selection of prime beef cuts, seafood and bistro-style dishes.

The concept of the eatery focuses on the idea that ‘taste changes everything’, to mirror the diverse environment in which it finds itself.

For me the winning meal was chicken on a bed of a red cabbage and thinly sliced green apple coleslaw and a tiny but big-flavoured toffee pear. Each course was accompanied by a whiskey cocktail.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA