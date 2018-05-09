NW ANC: Mahumapelo's resignation a voluntary exit

The provincial ANC structure says they are proud of Mahumapelo's achievements and says he will continue to serve the party in a new role it will decide for him.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says they have accepted the decision by its chairperson Supra Mahumapelo to step down as premier.

He confirmed on Tuesday night that he will resign as premier after he was asked by the ANC's top leadership.

The ANC in the North West describes Mahumapelo's resignation as a "voluntary exit from his deployment as premier".

The provincial ANC structure says they are proud of Mahumapelo's achievements and says that he will continue to serve the party in a new role it will decide for him.

Mahumapelo was forced to step down after he was fingered in a number of corruption allegations which led to widespread protests in the province.

The ANC in the province says they still believe that Mahumapelo is innocent until proven otherwise.

Meanwhile, Mahumapelo is expected to address the media on Wednesday on the way forward.

He says he will follow due process and send a letter to the Speaker of the provincial legislature.

North West residents recently took to the streets in violent protests demanding that Mahumapelo resign amid corruption allegations levelled against him.

An inter-ministerial task team has been deployed to the North West to find solutions that would likely see an intervention from national government.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have welcomed Supra Mahumapelo's resignation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West says that Mahumapelo must be held accountable for contributing to the collapse of the province.

The DA's Joe McGluwa: "He still needs to be accountable for a number of things that have happened. There's the allegations with the Guptas, the contract that has been given to Mediosa and also the monument in honour of Jacob Zuma and a number of other scandals in our province."

Cope's Glacier Nkhwashu says that Mahumapelo's resignation was long overdue: "Mahmapelo overstayed his welcome and his gang of looters have caused misery in the North West but he and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess."

Mahumapelo has also called off a briefing which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning.

Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)