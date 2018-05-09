NW ANC calls emergency meeting to decide on Mahumapelo’s successor

Supra Mahumapelo confirmed on Tuesday night that that by midday on Wednesday, he will no longer be premier.

JOHANNESBURG – As North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to officially deliver his resignation letter, the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has called an emergency meeting to finalise the way forward and decide on who will take over the reins as premier.

The ANC says that it has accepted his decision to resign with apprehension.

The PEC meeting is due to deliberate on what Mahuampelo’s resignation means for the party and what will be the way forward.

Mahumapelo is still the chairperson of the ANC in the province and will be part of the discussion on who will replace him as premier.

As part of these developments, the ANC has also called for a meeting this afternoon of the alliance secretariat with provincial leaders of Cosatu, the SACP and Sanco.

His office did not give an explanation but it is understood that Mahumapelo will be locked in meetings throughout the day.

After the meeting with the ANC, he has to hold a final Cabinet meeting where he is expected to formally communicate his decision.

He also has to wrap things up in his office and meet with senior managers in government.

Eyewitness News understands that his staff has already started packing up his office.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)