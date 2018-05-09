No surgery required for injured Bok hooker Marx

Trump's major foreign policy decisions since taking office
JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions and Springbok hooker Malcom Marx won’t require surgery on a high-grade hamstring tendon tear suffered during the Lions' 28-19 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Marx limped off the field early on in the game and there were concerns that his injury would require him going under the knife.
Marx will be sidelined for up to six weeks as he recovers from his injury, which could rule him out of one of the Test matches against Wales and England in June.
