Nkosi Malobane: Police may have jeopardised Katlego Joja's life
The autistic 10-year old girl went missing last week Thursday and her body was found floating in a nearby river four days after she was reported missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane has conceded that the conduct of officers at the Mamelodi police station may have jeopardised 10-year-old Katlego Joja's life.
The girl diagnosed with autism went missing last week Thursday and her body was found floating in a nearby river four days after she was reported missing.
Her family has criticised the police after they were turned back twice while trying to open a missing person's case.
Social activist group Not In My Name held a protest outside the local police station on Wednesday.
#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] The Not In My Name Campaign has gathered outside the Mamelodi Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/jfHUm9rZL6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2018
Malobane says the police should have acted immediately.
#KatlegoJoja [WATCH] MEC Sizakele Nkosi- Malobane arriving at the home of Little Katlego to speak to the family. [KS] pic.twitter.com/i4VfbBvB4w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2018
“There is no order that indicates that when a child has disappeared, parents must wait 48 hours. This is not an adult. Anyone aged between 0 and 31-years-old [sic], we are expected to immediately get dogs to actually assist in looking for that particular child.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.