Nkosi Malobane: Police may have jeopardised Katlego Joja's life

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane has conceded that the conduct of officers at the Mamelodi police station may have jeopardised 10-year-old Katlego Joja's life.

The girl diagnosed with autism went missing last week Thursday and her body was found floating in a nearby river four days after she was reported missing.

Her family has criticised the police after they were turned back twice while trying to open a missing person's case.

Social activist group Not In My Name held a protest outside the local police station on Wednesday.

Malobane says the police should have acted immediately.

“There is no order that indicates that when a child has disappeared, parents must wait 48 hours. This is not an adult. Anyone aged between 0 and 31-years-old [sic], we are expected to immediately get dogs to actually assist in looking for that particular child.”