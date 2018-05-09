MPs nix ACDP bill on termination of pregnancy
Parliament’s Health Committee took the decision after hearing from the Department of Health and being advised by the World Health Organisation.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Health Committee has rejected a draft bill that sought to introduce ultrasound examinations and mandatory counselling for women wanting to terminate their pregnancies.
Sponsored by African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Cheryllyn Dudley, the private member’s bill also wanted social workers to be consulted where women who were 13 to 20 weeks pregnant and seeking a termination to advise whether continuing the pregnancy would affect her social or economic circumstances.
Dudley says she accepts the committee’s decision that the bill is not desirable “at this stage” but still wants the House to debate the matter, saying it is in the public interest.
It found the costs of Dudley’s proposed changes would be prohibitive, requiring ultrasound machines, trained technicians and nurses at all public hospitals offering terminations of pregnancy.
It also found there was a lack of conclusive evidence the changes would improve the provision of care and that they might impose additional barriers to women seeking the termination of their pregnancies.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
