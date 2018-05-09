Mosimane, Tau win monthly PSL awards
The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau won the Premier Soccer League coach and player of the month for April respectively.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau won the Premier Soccer League coach and player of the month for April respectively.
In the month of April, Sundowns played six league games, winning five and drawing a scintillating match against Maritzburg United.
Forward Tau has also been in great form this season, having scored 11 goals and assisted his teammates 11 times. He is tied for the top goal scorer position with Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela.
Sundowns have already wrapped up the PSL title and will be officially handed the trophy at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the final game of the season.
Mosimane has now won the coach of the month accolade twice this season. The Sundowns boss says that they never doubted that they would win the league.
“To be honest, the league title was never at risk for many months. We did have a scare from Pirates, but we were never scared of losing the title.”
Popular in Sport
-
Serena Williams' French Open campaign in doubt after another withdrawal
-
Clubs entitled to 50% of money from Wembley sale - EFL chief
-
Germany's Neuer ruled out of German Cup final
-
Springboks, Kagoshima City confirm RWC 2019 holding camp
-
Southampton prevail in winner-takes-all clash with Swansea
-
No surgery required for injured Bok hooker Marx
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.