Mosimane, Tau win monthly PSL awards

The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau won the Premier Soccer League coach and player of the month for April respectively.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau won the Premier Soccer League coach and player of the month for April respectively.

In the month of April, Sundowns played six league games, winning five and drawing a scintillating match against Maritzburg United.

Forward Tau has also been in great form this season, having scored 11 goals and assisted his teammates 11 times. He is tied for the top goal scorer position with Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela.

Sundowns have already wrapped up the PSL title and will be officially handed the trophy at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the final game of the season.

Mosimane has now won the coach of the month accolade twice this season. The Sundowns boss says that they never doubted that they would win the league.

“To be honest, the league title was never at risk for many months. We did have a scare from Pirates, but we were never scared of losing the title.”